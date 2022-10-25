pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
CNN's Fred Pleitgen rides along with a Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russian positions in one of the most active areas in the war.
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
bakhmut pleitgen vpx
CNN reporter gets pinned down in Russian artillery strike
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
Video appears to show Iranian 'kamikaze' drone used to attack Ukraine's capital
