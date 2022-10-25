US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison during a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022. - The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country.
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
princess reema becky anderson split
CNN anchor asks Saudi ambassador to US: Is the kingdom siding with Russia?
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
exp GPS 1023 Bibi Netanyahu Putin Israel Russia relations_00013811.png
'I wouldn't call it a love affair': Netanyahu on relationship with Putin
video thumbnail 1922 committee
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
video thumbnail 1922 committee
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
Photo by: KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 9/6/22 Boris Johnson delivers his final speech as British Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, London, UK on September 6, 2022. He will shortly travel up to Aberdeen and onto Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen before Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is sworn in as his successor.
Timeline: UK set for third PM in three months. See how they got here
China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits beside Premier Li Keqiang (L) as former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Noel CELIS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [clarifying caption to state China's former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony] instead of [being assisted to his seat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a rally of Italy's far-right League party, conservative Brothers of Italy party and Forza Italia party against the government on October 19, 2019 in Rome. - Italy's strongman Matteo Salvini holds a key rally in Rome on October 19 aimed at re-launching the Italian right and making a power-grab for the capital. Some eight special trains and 400 coaches transported supporters from across the country for the "Italian Pride" demonstration. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Newly leaked audio of Berlusconi details close friendship between him and Putin
jake tapper monologue 10202022
Jake Tapper on the lessons from UK's recent political turmoil
split iran female protester
Iranian woman recounts terrifying details on the front line of protest
