Belarusian doctor describes injuries he saw after botched assault on Kyiv
As questions grow over Belarus' role in Russia's war in Ukraine, CNN investigates how several civilian hospitals were used to treat injured Russian soldiers in the early weeks of the conflict. In an exclusive interview, a Belarusian doctor offers new insights into the extent of the Kremlin's casualties, revealing their injuries in X-rays he smuggled out. CNN international correspondent Melissa Bell reports.
