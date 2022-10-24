Oil executive describes his experience being detained in Venezuela for years
José Pereira, a member of the six American oil executives known as the "CITGO 6" arrested in Venezuela more than four years ago, speaks to CNN's Anderson Cooper about his experience.
05:37 - Source: CNN
