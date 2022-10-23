New members of the Politburo Standing Committee, from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Wang Hunting, and Ding Xuexiang are introduced at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
'Meritocracy is no longer the norm,' CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
01:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
New members of the Politburo Standing Committee, from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Wang Hunting, and Ding Xuexiang are introduced at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
'Meritocracy is no longer the norm,' CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
johnson sunak mordaunt vpx
A look at the top 3 candidates vying to replace Liz Truss as PM
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits beside Premier Li Keqiang (L) as former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Noel CELIS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [clarifying caption to state China's former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony] instead of [being assisted to his seat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a rally of Italy's far-right League party, conservative Brothers of Italy party and Forza Italia party against the government on October 19, 2019 in Rome. - Italy's strongman Matteo Salvini holds a key rally in Rome on October 19 aimed at re-launching the Italian right and making a power-grab for the capital. Some eight special trains and 400 coaches transported supporters from across the country for the "Italian Pride" demonstration. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Newly leaked audio of Berlusconi details close friendship between him and Putin
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake tapper monologue 10202022
Jake Tapper on the lessons from UK's recent political turmoil
07:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split iran female protester
Iranian woman recounts terrifying details on the front line of protest
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa ward drones vpx
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescuers free humpback whale entangled in buoy
A humpback whale got entangled in fishing gear. Watch what happened next
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
venezuela migrants us mexico border title 42
Watch mom's heartbreaking reaction after Biden brings back Trump-era policy
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail elnaz rekabi tehran arrival
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china taiwan 1
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CTW Farahani
'It's not only about the veil, it's about the freedom': Exiled Iranian actress talks to CNN about Iran protests
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nord stream 1 underwater video
New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
india bilkis banos rape gujarat massacre sud pkg contd intl hnk vpx_00004220.png
Indian woman forced to relive trauma after her rapists walk free
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chinese consulate mamchester 1
Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Xi Jinping delivers a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2022. The 20th CPC National Congress opened on Sunday.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN