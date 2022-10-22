Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
According to human rights groups, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned unlawfully in Russia, with the lucky ones being used as bargaining chips in prisoner swaps. CNN's Clarissa Ward speaks with families of those who have been taken.
04:22 - Source: CNN
