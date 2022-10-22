A look at the top 3 candidates vying to replace Liz Truss as PM
CNN's Bianca Nobilo reports on the top three UK prime minister candidates a small fraction of the British conservative party are expected to vote for by October 28th to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss.
02:45 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
A look at the top 3 candidates vying to replace Liz Truss as PM
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Newly leaked audio of Berlusconi details close friendship between him and Putin
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jake Tapper on the lessons from UK's recent political turmoil
07:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iranian woman recounts terrifying details on the front line of protest
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
A humpback whale got entangled in fishing gear. Watch what happened next
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch mom's heartbreaking reaction after Biden brings back Trump-era policy
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's not only about the veil, it's about the freedom': Exiled Iranian actress talks to CNN about Iran protests
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indian woman forced to relive trauma after her rapists walk free
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN