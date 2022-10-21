belarus vpx
Why Ukraine fears Russian troops could reenter through a neighboring country
New Day
Ukrainian military officials say they fear Russia could open a northern front in the war in Ukraine from Belarus. Ret. Major Mike Lyons explains how this could happen.
02:24 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
belarus vpx
Why Ukraine fears Russian troops could reenter through a neighboring country
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut pleitgen vpx
CNN reporter gets pinned down in Russian artillery strike
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian drone vpx
Video appears to show Iranian 'kamikaze' drone used to attack Ukraine's capital
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa rescue 1
CNN on scene in Kyiv after 'kamikaze' drones hit Ukrainian capital
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman putin split
NYT columnist says this could be Putin's 'Hail Mary'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin glukhovsky split vpx
Russian author blasts Putin for 'ruining' peace with Ukraine
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
battle for kherson
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kamikaze drones vpx
See new 'kamikaze' drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian recruits video
Video reveals a major problem for new Russian soldiers
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Podolyak biden split vpx
Ukraine official has a very different view of Putin than Biden
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zaporizhzhia 2
Video shows aftermath of another deadly missile attack on Zaporizhzhia
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Soldier shoots down Russian missile
Soldier shoots down Russian missile, Ukraine says
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN