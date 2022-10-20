Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)
Watch UK PM Liz Truss' resignation speech
British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, delivers remarks outside Downing Street announcing her resignation after holding office for 45 days. She becomes the UK's shortest-serving leader ever.
01:30
01:30
CNN reporter gets exclusive access to Ukraine's front lines
03:22
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
03:47
Ex-Russian state journalist pulls back the curtain on Russia's war lies
03:36
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
03:00
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
03:15
See why China's threat to Taiwan is 'huge and immediate'
05:05
'It's not only about the veil, it's about the freedom': Exiled Iranian actress talks to CNN about Iran protests
02:53
New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
01:24
Indian woman forced to relive trauma after her rapists walk free
02:59
Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
03:32
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
Senator warns climate change could transform this region into a center for conflict
02:56
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
04:45
Train collides with bus, slicing it in half
00:47
No person has changed China more than Xi Jinping. Here's how
03:04
