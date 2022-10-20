Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government
Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
03:16 - Source: CNN
