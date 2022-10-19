Analyst explains what Putin's latest move means
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law. CNN political and national security analyst David Sanger explains.
04:25 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
