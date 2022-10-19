Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on October 19, 2022. - Vladimir Putin on October 19 introduced martial law in Ukraine's Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that Moscow claims to have annexed. (Photo by Sergei ILYIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI ILYIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Analyst explains what Putin's latest move means
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law. CNN political and national security analyst David Sanger explains.
04:25 - Source: CNN
