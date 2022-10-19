Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
A female Iranian rock climber who did not wear the hijab when competing in South Korea has returned to Iran as concern grew over repercussions she may face for her actions. CNN's Rosemary Church has more.
03:15 - Source: CNN
