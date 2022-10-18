venezeula migrants colombia pozzebon
Mom says she removed her children from school over soaring food prices
A new immigration policy from the Biden administration and the soaring costs of food and living are leaving Venezuelan migrants looking to get into the US with few options as they remain stuck in countries like Colombia. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon speaks with a migrant mother who is struggling to get her family asylum.
03:04 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
india bilkis banos rape gujarat massacre sud pkg contd intl hnk vpx_00004220.png
Indian woman forced to relive trauma after her rapists walk free
02:59
chinese consulate mamchester 1
Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
03:32
Xi Jinping delivers a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2022. The 20th CPC National Congress opened on Sunday.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
TOPSHOT - An aerial view of pancake ice and melt on July 19, 2022 as captured on a NASA Gulfstream V plane while on an airborne mission with University of Texas scientists to measure melting Arctic seaice. - New observations from ICESAT-2 show remarkable Arctic Sea ice thinning in just three years. Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about one-third of its winter sea ice volume, largely due to a decline in sea ice that persists over several years, called multiyear ice, according to a new study. The study also found sea ice is likely thinner than previous estimates. (Photo by Kerem Yücel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Senator warns climate change could transform this region into a center for conflict
02:56
03 Iraqi Kurdistan
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
04:45
train bus crash
Train collides with bus, slicing it in half
00:47
screengrab xi speech 2021
No person has changed China more than Xi Jinping. Here's how
03:04
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a cup as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Here's why Xi's subtle gestures during speech worries people
01:17
evin prison fire
Smoke and flames seen in social media video from infamous prison
02:33
Australia Floods ABC via AFP footage
Homes, cars and horses under water in Australia's flash floods
00:55
Amanpour Branstad
Home from China, Branstad talks Xi, Biden, Trump
19:03
jordan middle east coronavirus pandemic Karadsheh pkg intl ldn vpx_00031206.png
Former Covid-19 success story is now one of hardest-hit countries in region
03:24
nigeria split
NASA images show decimating reach of worst flood this region has seen in a decade
02:19
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
karadsheh protest vpx
Protester says Iranian security forces firing 'military-grade bullets' at houses
03:35
