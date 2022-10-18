New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
New underwater footage from Swedish news outlet Expressen reveals damage to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. CNN International correspondent Clare Sebastian reports.
01:24 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
New underwater video shows Nord Stream 1 damage
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indian woman forced to relive trauma after her rapists walk free
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator warns climate change could transform this region into a center for conflict
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Train collides with bus, slicing it in half
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
No person has changed China more than Xi Jinping. Here's how
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why Xi's subtle gestures during speech worries people
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Smoke and flames seen in social media video from infamous prison
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homes, cars and horses under water in Australia's flash floods
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Home from China, Branstad talks Xi, Biden, Trump
19:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Covid-19 success story is now one of hardest-hit countries in region
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA images show decimating reach of worst flood this region has seen in a decade
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protester says Iranian security forces firing 'military-grade bullets' at houses
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN