'It's not only about the veil it's about the freedom': Exiled Iranian actress talks to CNN about Iran protests
Exiled Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani talks to CNN about the protests that erupted in Iran on September 17, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being arrested by "morality police" and taken to a "re-education center."
02:53 - Source: CNN
World News
