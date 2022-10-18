Video shows scuffle outside Chinese consulate in Manchester
Police have launched an investigation after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was allegedly beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the English city of Manchester. The Hong Kong Indigenous Defence Force says that Chinese consular staff were involved in the alleged beating. CNN's Becky Anderson reports.
03:32 - Source: CNN
