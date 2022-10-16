screengrab xi speech party congress
Here's why Xi's subtle gesture during speech worries people
During Xi Jinping's almost two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, the Chinese leader paused several times to clear his throat and sip tea. CNN's Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang explains why the subtle gestures have some online observers concerned.
01:17 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
screengrab xi speech party congress
Here's why Xi's subtle gesture during speech worries people
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Australia Floods ABC via AFP footage
Homes, cars and horses under water in Australia's flash floods
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Branstad
Home from China, Branstad talks Xi, Biden, Trump
19:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jordan middle east coronavirus pandemic Karadsheh pkg intl ldn vpx_00031206.png
Former Covid-19 success story is now one of hardest-hit countries in region
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nigeria split
NASA images show decimating reach of worst flood this region has seen in a decade
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beijing protest still
Video shows rare protest in Beijing as Chinese leader is set to extend his reign
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
karadsheh protest vpx
Protester says Iranian security forces firing 'military-grade bullets' at houses
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In a meeting behind closed doors in Beijing, China's ruling elite rewrite the Communist Party's history to chart a new course. China's current President Xi Jinping will be highlighted and his role on the nation's rise on the global stage, putting him alongside other Party leaders like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. CNN's David Culver reports from China.
Xi Jinping is rewriting China's history. Here's what that means (2021)
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Volcano Eruption THUMBNAIL 2
Stunning footage shows volcano's lava stretching to the sea
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un wardrobe Todd pkg vpx
Why experts say Kim Jong Un's bold new wardrobe indicative of his military strategy
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrabb Kazak leader et all
Former Soviet republics no longer support Putin. Hear why
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iranian man pleads with police
Video: Police forcefully drag man and pregnant wife despite pleas
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Stromboli Volcano October 9 2022 SCREENGRAB
Video shows volcano eruption in Italy
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Senator says Biden needs to reevaluate relations with Saudi Arabia
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iran's state broadcaster IRINN (Islamic Republic of Iran News Network) was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, (IRINN) MS 18685596
Watch the moment hackers took over Iran's state broadcaster
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uganda ebola 1
How Uganda is fighting to contain another Ebola outbreak
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN