'Rings of Power' actress shares her experience with Iran's morality police
Nazanin Boniadi, the Iranian-born actress currently starring in Amazon's "Rings of Power" series and Amnesty International UK ambassador, tells CNN's Jake Tapper about her experience with Iran's morality police at the age of 12, and her meeting with American leaders about the ongoing protests in Iran.
03:07 - Source: CNN
