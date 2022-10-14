NASA images show decimating reach of worst flood this region has seen in a decade
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced and about 500 people have died in some of the worst floodings southern Nigeria has seen in a decade, the country's humanitarian ministry has said. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
