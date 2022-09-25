'Humiliating': Author on being detained by morality police in Iran

Mahsa Amini's family demands truth about her death in police custody
ABC via AFP
Now playing
01:01
Hundreds of whales dead after mass stranding in Australia
CNN
Now playing
01:57
CNN meteorolgist: Fiona could be Canada's Super Storm Sandy
Now playing
04:18
Kenyans are suing the UK government. Here's why
CNN
Now playing
03:23
Iran's President cancels interview after Amanpour refuses head scarf demand
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference at the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon opening day in Zhukovsky outside of Moscow on August 27, 2019.
MAXIM SHIPENKOV/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
03:49
Putin's 'unusual' habit with generals isn't typical for a modern military
flightradar
Now playing
02:34
Graphic shows rate of people fleeing Russia after news of Putin's partial mobilization
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
AP
Now playing
02:14
CNN reporter explains what Putin's 'partial mobilization' announcement means
CNN
Now playing
03:04
Drone footage shows Hurricane Fiona damage in Puerto Rico
Weibo
Now playing
02:59
Video: Bus crash fuels anger toward China's zero-Covid policy
twitter / @BanafshehJamali
Now playing
02:57
Protests erupt after Iranian woman dies in 'morality police' custody