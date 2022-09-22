Pussy Riot co-founder & activist Nadya Tolokonnikova speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the anti-war protests happening in Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes citizens for the war effort in Ukraine.
Russian activist: I know the price of protesting in Putin's Russia
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
AP
Now playing
02:14
CNN reporter explains what Putin's 'partial mobilization' announcement means
CNN
Now playing
03:04
Drone footage shows Hurricane Fiona damage in Puerto Rico
Weibo
Now playing
02:59
Video: Bus crash fuels anger toward China's zero-Covid policy
CNN
Now playing
02:51
Migrants say they were bribed to leave Texas
twitter / @BanafshehJamali
Now playing
02:57
Protests erupt after Iranian woman dies in 'morality police' custody
Chiu Ming-Long
Now playing
00:59
Drone footage shows scale of destruction after Taiwan earthquake
Lebanese Depositors Association
Now playing
02:14
Woman takes hostages in bank to get her own money out
Left to right: Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren around the coffin, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
Now playing
02:28
Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil
Now playing
03:31
Watch: Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi on his plans to transform Nigeria's economy
Britain's King Charles greets people queueing to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, Britain, September 17, 2022.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Now playing
01:41
Watch King Charles and Prince William surprise people in line to see Queen
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Now playing
02:31
Hear why people are upset about a massive diamond on royal crown
afptv
Now playing
02:19
Xi and Putin met for the first time since the war. Hear what they discussed
Mass burial site in Izyum, Ukraine. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
Office of the President of Ukraine
Now playing
02:51
At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town
Richard Kacere
Now playing
01:47
Why a mysterious fireball in the skies has scientists puzzled
Xinhua News Agency
Now playing
02:46
How Chinese drones exposed a flaw in Taiwan's security