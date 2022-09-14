When King Charles III ascended to the throne, he announced his son William will be given the title of Prince of Wales. CNN’s Max Foster shows us the evolution of the first in line to the British throne.
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Tim Graham/Corbis/Getty Images
Now playing
02:25
Prince William: From 'heartthrob' to first in line to the throne
Now playing
02:19
Queen's death revives painful memories of British colonialism
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 03: Her Royal Highness, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits The International School at ParkCity on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Now playing
02:53
Camilla steps into her new role of Queen Consort
Britain's King Charles makes an address at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Now playing
04:01
A look into how Camilla became Queen Consort
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Queen has since travelled to her Sandringham estate where she traditionally spends the anniversary of her accession to the throne - February 6 - a poignant day as it is the date her father King George VI died in 1952. (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
01:58
The Queen's corgis have a new home
CNN
Now playing
04:54
Follow Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it begins final journey
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Queen has since travelled to her Sandringham estate where she traditionally spends the anniversary of her accession to the throne - February 6 - a poignant day as it is the date her father King George VI died in 1952. (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
05:32
Queen's former dog trainer speaks out about future of her corgis
Now playing
03:29
Queen's former chef reveals which meal was higher pressure than state dinners
CNN
Now playing
05:44
Watch: King Charles III publicly proclaimed as King
The Principal Proclamation reading in London's St. James's Palace to officially proclaim Charles as King Charles III, on Saturday, September 10.
CNN
Now playing
06:05
Video: See moment King Charles III takes formal oath as King
Ian Gavan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
05:17
Watch the moment King Charles III was formally proclaimed king
Now playing
03:28
Who is Britain's next King?
PEMBROKE DOCK, WALES - APRIL 29: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Chapel to view the restoration and meet local people involved with the project at the Royal Dockyard Chapel during an official visit on April 29, 2014 in Pembroke Dock, United Kingdom. This year sees the 200th anniversary of the town of Pembroke Dock. The Royal Dockyard Chapel has undergone a restoration project to become the base for Pembroke Dock's Heritage Centre which celebrates 200 years of a unique naval and military community. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:53
Watch 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's service in 3 minutes
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Australia, April 1970. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)
William Lovelace/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Now playing
04:37
Why Queen Elizabeth II was an unlikely rebel
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
05:14
The British Royal family explained: Who's the 'firm' and how does it work?