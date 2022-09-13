Map explainer: How Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive in the east

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has reshaped the war with Russia. CNN’s Clare Sebastian discusses with Neil Melvin, director of International Security Studies of RUSI.

04:19 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
screengrab wall segment
CNN
Now playing
04:19
Map explainer: How Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive in the east
leighton map vpx
Now playing
01:24
CNN military analyst shows areas recovered by Ukrainian forces
Amanpour Ukraine advances Ben Hodges
Now playing
02:06
Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says former head of US Army Europe
screengrab cnn inside car
CNN
Now playing
02:56
CNN goes to verify Ukraine's claim on counteroffensive. See what they found
zelensky gps trump split
CNN/Reuters
Now playing
02:02
Hear what Zelensky would tell Trump about Putin
mark warner sotu
Now playing
01:38
Warner explains what's driving Ukraine's gains against Russia
leighton nr
Now playing
01:32
Retired Colonel explains why Soviet structure of Russian military can be 'demoralizing'
Zelensky fareed zakaria interview
Now playing
01:58
Zelensky speaks to CNN about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia
spider marks
CNN
Now playing
02:31
CNN military analyst says what happens in Ukraine over the next few weeks could define the next few years. Here's why
Kiley Ukraine counteroffensive pkg vpx
Now playing
02:57
Foreign fighters join Ukraine's southern counteroffensive against Russia
Kate Smith Split
Now playing
05:36
Why the next few months is crucial for the future of Ukraine's military
Kherson Antonivsky Bridge SCREENGRAB
KhersonUnited
Now playing
01:45
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
nuclear plant refugees
CNN
Now playing
03:01
Ukraine fears radioactive contamination from Zaporizhzhia
Russian Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov dies stewart lok intl hnk vpx_00001027.png
Russian Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov dies stewart lok intl hnk vpx_00001027.png
Now playing
02:54
CNN report: This disturbing trend has become 'staggeringly common' in Putin's wartime Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Now playing
02:02
Retired general explains Putin's strategy with Zaporizhzhia
video thumbnail sider new angle vpx
Obtained by CNN
Now playing
02:45
Newly obtained footage shows further evidence of potential Russian war crime