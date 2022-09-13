Map explainer: How Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive in the east
Now playing
01:24
CNN military analyst shows areas recovered by Ukrainian forces
Now playing
02:06
Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says former head of US Army Europe
CNN
Now playing
02:56
CNN goes to verify Ukraine's claim on counteroffensive. See what they found
CNN/Reuters
Now playing
02:02
Hear what Zelensky would tell Trump about Putin
Now playing
01:38
Warner explains what's driving Ukraine's gains against Russia
Now playing
01:32
Retired Colonel explains why Soviet structure of Russian military can be 'demoralizing'
Now playing
01:58
Zelensky speaks to CNN about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia
CNN
Now playing
02:31
CNN military analyst says what happens in Ukraine over the next few weeks could define the next few years. Here's why
Now playing
02:57
Foreign fighters join Ukraine's southern counteroffensive against Russia
Now playing
05:36
Why the next few months is crucial for the future of Ukraine's military
KhersonUnited
Now playing
01:45
Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN
Now playing
03:01
Ukraine fears radioactive contamination from Zaporizhzhia
Russian Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov dies stewart lok intl hnk vpx_00001027.png
Now playing
02:54
CNN report: This disturbing trend has become 'staggeringly common' in Putin's wartime Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Now playing
02:02
Retired general explains Putin's strategy with Zaporizhzhia
Obtained by CNN
Now playing
02:45
Newly obtained footage shows further evidence of potential Russian war crime