CNN military analyst shows areas recovered by Ukrainian forces

The Lead

Ukraine’s reclaiming of territory has resulted in a transformation of the battlefield. Retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Jake Tapper to explain what area Ukraine was able to recapture and why it is significant.

01:24 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
