Warner explains what's driving Ukraine's gains against Russia
CNN
Now playing
03:23
Never-before-seen flooding leaves one-third of Pakistan underwater
Now playing
02:57
Foreign fighters join Ukraine's southern counteroffensive against Russia
CNN
Now playing
01:46
More than a third of Pakistan is underwater. See what's happening there
CNN
Now playing
04:43
Watch the moment Liz Truss enters Downing Street as PM
Record TV
Now playing
00:32
Man survives 11 days in ocean floating alone in a freezer
FILE PHOTO: People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo
Mussa Qawasma/Reuters/File
Now playing
01:54
Israel Defense Forces: Soldier had no idea shots were fired toward journalist
Investigators examine the crime scene near a memorial of flowers in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Robert Bumsted/AP
Now playing
03:17
'Blades, not bullets': Timeline of mass stabbing in Canada
AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:45
Island could lose 98% of land from climate change. See how residents are responding
Jonnathan Oyarzun/Getty Images South America/Getty Images