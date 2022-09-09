Woman who kissed King Charles III: I love the royal family
Ian Gavan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
05:17
Who is Britain's next King?
Now playing
03:28
Watch how Queen Elizabeth reacted to Diana's death and other memorable moments
PEMBROKE DOCK, WALES - APRIL 29: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Chapel to view the restoration and meet local people involved with the project at the Royal Dockyard Chapel during an official visit on April 29, 2014 in Pembroke Dock, United Kingdom. This year sees the 200th anniversary of the town of Pembroke Dock. The Royal Dockyard Chapel has undergone a restoration project to become the base for Pembroke Dock's Heritage Centre which celebrates 200 years of a unique naval and military community. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:53
Watch 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's service in 3 minutes
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Australia, April 1970. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)
William Lovelace/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Now playing
04:37
Why Queen Elizabeth II was an unlikely rebel
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
05:14
The British Royal family explained: Who's the 'firm' and how does it work?
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
01:34
Queen Elizabeth II's record-setting reign
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: HM Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen, waves before watching the flypast over the Mall of British and US World War II aircraft from the Buckingham Palace balcony on National Commemoration Day July 10, 2005 in London. Poppies were dropped from the Lancaster Bomber of the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight as part of the flypast. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)
Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
00:56
A royal wave: Queen Elizabeth II's memorable balcony moments
CNN
Now playing
04:53
From HRH to consort, CNN explains how British royal titles work
The Queen during a visit to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury, UK.
Ben Stansall
Now playing
02:59
Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's colorful style
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: A formation of aircraft in the shape of the number 70 flies towards Buckingham Palace during a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
03:02
Corgis, cannons and Union Jacks: See how the UK is celebrating the Queen's Jubilee
(L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
04:49
The Queen takes the balcony as Platinum Jubilee concludes
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
01:54
Meghan reveals fire broke out in baby's nursery during Africa trip
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Kigali Convention Centre on June 24, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. Since 1971, a total of 24 meetings have been held, with the most recent being in the UK in 2018.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Now playing
02:07
Prince Charles shares sorrow at suffering slavery caused
CNN
Now playing
03:04
Bloodstained shorts and machetes: Prince Charles visits memorial to Rwanda genocide
Reuters
Now playing
00:37
'He looks thoroughly unimpressed': Prince Louis has a moment at Queen's Jubilee