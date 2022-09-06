Video shows Ukraine attack on key bridge used by Russia
CNN
Now playing
03:01
Ukraine fears radioactive contamination from Zaporizhzhia
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oil Company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019.
Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP/SPUTNIK/Getty Images/FILE
Now playing
02:54
CNN report: This disturbing trend has become 'staggeringly common' in Putin's wartime Russia
Russian Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov dies stewart lok intl hnk vpx_00001027.png
Now playing
02:02
Retired general explains Putin's strategy with Zaporizhzhia
Obtained by CNN
Now playing
02:45
Newly obtained footage shows further evidence of potential Russian war crime
Now playing
03:07
Threat of Russian missiles cause sirens to sound at Ukrainian power plant
SERGEY BOBOK /Fox Photos
Now playing
03:59
Inside Ukraine's second-largest nuclear station under Russian threat
Now playing
02:19
Ukraine launches offensive in Russian-occupied Kherson region
Now playing
01:36
Former Ukrainian President: This is what's needed for a ceasefire
Bucha pkg - McKenzie thumbnail
CNN
Now playing
03:38
Ukrainian police discover more than 1,300 bodies in Kyiv
A series of satellite images, from Planet Labs and the European Space Agency, show a fire and smoke near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on August 24.
Planet Labs
Now playing
02:08
Ukrainian police discover more than 1,300 dead bodies in Kyiv
CNN
Now playing
01:37
Nuclear plant is stopping Ukraine's advance. Retired Colonel explains why
AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
03:12
Ukraine nuclear power plant at risk amid increased shelling by Russian forces
TOPSHOT - A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar on May 1, 2022. - The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.
*EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a media trip organised by the Russian army.* (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP) (Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
02:52
Could Europe see a nuclear disaster? Hear what expert says
Now playing
02:41
See how the streets of Kyiv look on Ukraine's Independence Day
CNN
Now playing
05:32
See how Ukrainians are marking independence from Soviet Union amid Russian invasion