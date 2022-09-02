BUÑOL, VALENCIA VALENCIAN COMMU, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Several people covered with tomato during the Tomatina festival, on 31 August, 2022 in Buñol, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. La Tomatina is celebrated after two years of pandemic, with a shipment of 130 tons of ripe tomato, which is "at its peak" to be the ammunition for this symbolic battle of these festivities celebrating its 75th anniversary. However, this year, due to a lower presence of Asian tourism, about 15 tons less are going to be used with respect to the last year of celebration of the Tomatina, in 2019, when they came to use about 140 tons. The festival has resumed all its activity in this 2022 and has once again become a focus of interest for international tourism and an important economic contribution for the province of Valencia, since they expect to be able to raise more than two million euros. (Photo By Jorge Gil/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press News/Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images