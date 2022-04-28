Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine steel plant

The Azovstal iron and steel plant went from driving Mariupol’s economy and community to becoming its last line of defense. Now, this wall of steel is shielding Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from Russia’s onslaught. CNN’s Isa Soares reports.
FILE - A metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through." Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Thursday that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was "securely blocked." (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
