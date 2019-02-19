Amanpour 15 videos
With ISIS fall, Europe faces returnees dilemma (February 2019)
21:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Zelensky advisor: China is wise and will probably not 'stand on the side of evil'
13:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Christiane Amanpour's full interview with Polish President Andrzej Duda
25:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
EU Commission President and Finnish Prime Minister reflect on a year of war in Ukraine
17:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Russia needs to be defeated,' says Czech President-elect
14:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Friends will stay by us until we win
15:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: What Russia lacks in quality, 'they try to compensate in quantity'
14:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Amanpour's 'painful' question about war
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
From Chernobyl to the Paralympics, Oksana Masters shares her story
09:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK Foreign Secretary: We want Putin to enter peace negotiations in good faith
08:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is optimistic about Nigeria's upcoming election
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
They were not able to break our souls, say freed Nicaraguan political prisoners
16:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Russian agent 'incompetence' saved Navalny's life, according to his close aide
17:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Donor states did not have to wait for UN permission to help Syrians, says former U.S. ambassador
12:24
Now playing- Source: CNN