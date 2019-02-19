shamima begum sky feb 2019
With ISIS fall, Europe faces returnees dilemma (February 2019)
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Professor Peter Neumann and al-Qaeda member-turned spy Aimen Dean about how to approach the looming crisis.
Amanpour Zhovkva
Top Zelensky advisor: China is wise and will probably not 'stand on the side of evil'
Amanpour Duda Full
Christiane Amanpour's full interview with Polish President Andrzej Duda
Ursula von der Leyen Sanna Marin
EU Commission President and Finnish Prime Minister reflect on a year of war in Ukraine
Petr Pavel Amanpour
'Russia needs to be defeated,' says Czech President-elect
Amanpour Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Friends will stay by us until we win
Amanpour Stoltenberg
NATO chief: What Russia lacks in quality, 'they try to compensate in quantity'
amanpour kuleba SPLIT
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Amanpour's 'painful' question about war
Amanpour Masters
From Chernobyl to the Paralympics, Oksana Masters shares her story
Amanpour Cleverly
UK Foreign Secretary: We want Putin to enter peace negotiations in good faith
Aman Van Dyk
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie speaks onstage at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino's on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is optimistic about Nigeria's upcoming election
Amanpour NPP
They were not able to break our souls, say freed Nicaraguan political prisoners
TOPSHOT - Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a courtroom of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, in Moscow on May 17, 2022. - Alexei Navalny's hearing comes as Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics and Moscow pushes on with its military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine, with thousands killed and some 10 million displaced. He is already serving two-and-a-half years in a prison some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow for violating parole on old fraud charges. If his new sentence comes into force, the 45-year-old opposition politician will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions. The new sentence will replace the old one -- that he was handed in February last year -- meaning Navalny will remain behind bars for another eight years. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
How Russian agent 'incompetence' saved Navalny's life, according to his close aide
Residents of destroyed building using their hands to remove dirt and rubble looking for loved ones and belongings after earthquake hit area on February 6th. 21 members of the same family were buried alive under the rubble. Source: Pete Langley Date: February 10t, 2023 Locator: North west Syria
Donor states did not have to wait for UN permission to help Syrians, says former U.S. ambassador
