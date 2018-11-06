Christine Lahti Gloria Steinem
Gloria Steinem: Women want control of their lives
Amanpour
Activist Gloria Steinem and actress Christine Lahti discuss new play "Gloria: A Life" and why some people are trying to control "the means of reproduction".
