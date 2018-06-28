Search continues for teens trapped in cave

Senior Thai government officials warned that time is running out to rescue teenage boys and their soccer coach, believed trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for days, and that the search to find other entry points into the cave system has taken on a new urgency. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Senior Thai government officials warned that time is running out to rescue teenage boys and their soccer coach, believed trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for days, and that the search to find other entry points into the cave system has taken on a new urgency. CNN's Anna Coren reports.