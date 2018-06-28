Search continues for teens trapped in cave

Breaking News

Rescue teams gather in a deep cave where a group of boys went missing in Chang Rai, northern Thailand, Monday, June 25, 2018. Officials say multiple attempts to locate the 12 boys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for nearly two days have failed, but that they will keep trying. (Krit Promsakla Na Sakolnakorn/Thai News Pix via AP)
Senior Thai government officials warned that time is running out to rescue teenage boys and their soccer coach, believed trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for days, and that the search to find other entry points into the cave system has taken on a new urgency. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Source: CNN

