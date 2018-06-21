Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia Cinderella team
Russia Cinderella team

    JUST WATCHED

    This team is biggest surprise of the World Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

This team is biggest surprise of the World Cup

Perhaps the biggest surprise of FIFA 2018 is the Russian squad. They came in as the lowest ranked team but have outscored their opponents 8:1 so far. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen visits their training center in Novogorsk to talk to some of the star players.
Source: CNN

International football news (28 Videos)

See More

This team is biggest surprise of the World Cup

Perhaps the biggest surprise of FIFA 2018 is the Russian squad. They came in as the lowest ranked team but have outscored their opponents 8:1 so far. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen visits their training center in Novogorsk to talk to some of the star players.
Source: CNN