This team is biggest suprise of the World Cup

Perhaps the biggest surprise of FIFA 2018 is the Russian squad. They came in as the lowest ranked team but have outscored their opponents 8:1 so far. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen visits their training center in Novogorsk to talk to some of the star players.
