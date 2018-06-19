Everything to know about Turkey's elections

Turkish voters will head to the polls for transformative elections that will usher in a new system of government, giving sweeping new powers to whomever wins the presidency. If President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected, Turkey will see an even more muscular strongman at its helm.
