Susan Rice: Kim Jong Un beat Trump at summit

Susan Rice, national security adviser under President Obama, says North Korea's Kim Jong Un won the summit with President Donald Trump because Kim was able gain prestige and got Trump to end "war games" on the Korean peninsula while committing to less than previous North Korean leaders.
Susan Rice, national security adviser under President Obama, says North Korea's Kim Jong Un won the summit with President Donald Trump because Kim was able gain prestige and got Trump to end "war games" on the Korean peninsula while committing to less than previous North Korean leaders.