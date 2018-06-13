Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

    JUST WATCHED

    How N. Korea reported on the Trump-Kim summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How N. Korea reported on the Trump-Kim summit

North Korea has praised the outcome of the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, with state media declaring the meeting an "epoch-making" event of "great significance." CNN's Will Ripley reports on the reaction from inside North Korea.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (15 Videos)

See More

How N. Korea reported on the Trump-Kim summit

North Korea has praised the outcome of the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, with state media declaring the meeting an "epoch-making" event of "great significance." CNN's Will Ripley reports on the reaction from inside North Korea.
Source: CNN