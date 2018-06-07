Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ivan Watson is on the Great Barrier Reef for world oceans day to explore the efforts underway to save the great barrier reef. THE RACE TO SAVE THE REEF
Ivan Watson is on the Great Barrier Reef for world oceans day to explore the efforts underway to save the great barrier reef. THE RACE TO SAVE THE REEF

    JUST WATCHED

    The race to save the Great Barrier Reef

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The race to save the Great Barrier Reef

Australia is racing to save the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate 50% of the coral on this natural wonder of the world was killed over the last two years by marine heat waves caused by climate change. Scientists are now testing new techniques ranging from breeding heat resistant coral to developing sun shields and even piloting a robot submersible called the RangerBot. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Source: CNN

Our environment (16 Videos)

See More

The race to save the Great Barrier Reef

Australia is racing to save the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate 50% of the coral on this natural wonder of the world was killed over the last two years by marine heat waves caused by climate change. Scientists are now testing new techniques ranging from breeding heat resistant coral to developing sun shields and even piloting a robot submersible called the RangerBot. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Source: CNN