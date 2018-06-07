The race to save the Great Barrier Reef

Australia is racing to save the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate 50% of the coral on this natural wonder of the world was killed over the last two years by marine heat waves caused by climate change. Scientists are now testing new techniques ranging from breeding heat resistant coral to developing sun shields and even piloting a robot submersible called the RangerBot. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
