Jordanians protest in the streets over tax law

A week after nationwide protests, the new Jordanian Prime Minister says he plans to withdraw a controversial income tax law. Jordanians have been protesting every night for more than a week against the draft law and the country's austerity measures. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports
A week after nationwide protests, the new Jordanian Prime Minister says he plans to withdraw a controversial income tax law. Jordanians have been protesting every night for more than a week against the draft law and the country's austerity measures. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports