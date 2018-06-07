Breaking News

TOPSHOT - Members of the Jordanian gendarmerie and security forces stand on alert as protesters shout slogans and raise a national flag during a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's office in the capital Amman late on June 2, 2018. - Hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated in the capital Amman for a third consecutive day on June 2 against price hikes and an income tax draft law driven by IMF recommendations to slash its public debt. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Jordanians protest in the streets over tax law

A week after nationwide protests, the new Jordanian Prime Minister says he plans to withdraw a controversial income tax law. Jordanians have been protesting every night for more than a week against the draft law and the country's austerity measures. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports
A week after nationwide protests, the new Jordanian Prime Minister says he plans to withdraw a controversial income tax law. Jordanians have been protesting every night for more than a week against the draft law and the country's austerity measures. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports
