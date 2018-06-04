Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

03 trump kim jong un split
03 trump kim jong un split

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Singapore was chosen for Trump-Kim summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Singapore was chosen for Trump-Kim summit

There's just over a week to go before what some are calling "the meeting of the century" between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. CNN's Will Ripley is in Singapore to find out why this small city state was chosen as the host of one of the biggest geopolitical meetings of our time.
Source: CNN

US-North Korea summit (14 Videos)

See More

Why Singapore was chosen for Trump-Kim summit

There's just over a week to go before what some are calling "the meeting of the century" between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. CNN's Will Ripley is in Singapore to find out why this small city state was chosen as the host of one of the biggest geopolitical meetings of our time.
Source: CNN