Palestinian nurse killed in protests mourned

Razan al-Najjar provides medical aid to protesters in Gaza wounded by Israel forces
Israeli soldiers killed one Palestinian and injured at least a hundred others protesting in Gaza along the fence that separates the territory from Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The person killed was identified as medical nurse Razan Ashraf Al Najjar, 21, ministry officials said.
