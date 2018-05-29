Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

General Kim Yong Chol (C), who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs for North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, arrives to leave for North Korea from the inter-Korea transit office in Paju near the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas on February 27, 2018. The powerful North Korean general on February 27 wrapped up his visit to the South as part of an Olympics charm offensive by Pyongyang that has drawn angry protests calling for his arrest. / AFP PHOTO / KOREA POOL / KOREA POOL / South Korea OUT (Photo credit should read KOREA POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
General Kim Yong Chol (C), who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs for North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, arrives to leave for North Korea from the inter-Korea transit office in Paju near the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas on February 27, 2018. The powerful North Korean general on February 27 wrapped up his visit to the South as part of an Olympics charm offensive by Pyongyang that has drawn angry protests calling for his arrest. / AFP PHOTO / KOREA POOL / KOREA POOL / South Korea OUT (Photo credit should read KOREA POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    North Korean official reportedly heading to US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

North Korean official reportedly heading to US

One of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top officials is believed to be traveling to the United States as the two countries lay the groundwork for on-again, off-again talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

North Korean official reportedly heading to US

Early Start

One of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top officials is believed to be traveling to the United States as the two countries lay the groundwork for on-again, off-again talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.
Source: CNN