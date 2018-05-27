'Surf's up!' from the ... 38th parallel

Much of the eastern coastline of South Korea, running up to the border with North Korea, is militarized and heavily fortified, guarded by fences, security cameras, guard towers and army outposts, but the area is also home to some of the best waves in South Korea. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Much of the eastern coastline of South Korea, running up to the border with North Korea, is militarized and heavily fortified, guarded by fences, security cameras, guard towers and army outposts, but the area is also home to some of the best waves in South Korea. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.