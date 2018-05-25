CNN reporter: Surreal 24 hours in North Korea

After journalists witnessed the destruction of tunnels and buildings at a North Korean nuclear test site, CNN's Will Ripley reports on the "awkward" moment when North Korean officials learned President Donald Trump canceled the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
