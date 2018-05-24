Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Khadijah Dija
Khadijah Dija

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's funding ban leads to more abortions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's funding ban leads to more abortions

US President Donald Trump's decision to stop funding international family planning programs that provide abortion services has had an unintended consequence: more abortions. Reliant on international donors for support, communities like Kibera slum in Kenya are where the Trump administration's policy has been felt the most.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's funding ban leads to more abortions

US President Donald Trump's decision to stop funding international family planning programs that provide abortion services has had an unintended consequence: more abortions. Reliant on international donors for support, communities like Kibera slum in Kenya are where the Trump administration's policy has been felt the most.
Source: CNN