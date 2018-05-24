Trump's funding ban leads to more abortions

US President Donald Trump's decision to stop funding international family planning programs that provide abortion services has had an unintended consequence: more abortions. Reliant on international donors for support, communities like Kibera slum in Kenya are where the Trump administration's policy has been felt the most.
US President Donald Trump's decision to stop funding international family planning programs that provide abortion services has had an unintended consequence: more abortions. Reliant on international donors for support, communities like Kibera slum in Kenya are where the Trump administration's policy has been felt the most.