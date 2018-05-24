Breaking News

Yulia Skripal poses for the media during an interview in n London, Wednesday May 23, 2018. Yulia Skripal says recovery has been slow and painful, in first interview since nerve agent poisoning. (Dylan Martinez/Pool via AP)
    Daughter of poisoned ex-spy: Lucky to be alive

Daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia, says they are "lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination" after the pair was found slumped on a bench in Salisbury, England, in May after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent. CNN's Phil Black reports.
