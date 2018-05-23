Breaking News

    CNN to see destruction of NK nuclear test site

Despite uncertainty surrounding the proposed summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CNN's Will Ripley reports that a small group of international journalists will be able to witness the dismantling of a North Korean nuclear test site.
Source: CNN

