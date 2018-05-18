Police collects bags from Windsor's homeless before Royal Wedding

Breaking News

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Windsor Castle is seen in the reflection of a bank window as Sunny, a homeless man who has been on the streets of Windsor for around eight months, lays in his sleeping bag on January 5, 2018 in Windsor, England. Windsor council has faced criticism after deciding to fine rough sleepers £100 in an attempt to clear the streets, ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Windsor's homeless have been asked to temporarily secure their belongings with the police. A spokesperson for the police says this is voluntary to ensure their safety, and that they are not being targeted or forcibly removed.
