Police collects bags from Windsor's homeless before Royal Wedding
Windsor's homeless have been asked to temporarily secure their belongings with the police. A spokesperson for the police says this is voluntary to ensure their safety, and that they are not being targeted or forcibly removed.
Police collects bags from Windsor's homeless before Royal Wedding
Windsor's homeless have been asked to temporarily secure their belongings with the police. A spokesperson for the police says this is voluntary to ensure their safety, and that they are not being targeted or forcibly removed.